At Zion Cross Missionary Baptist Church, the sanctuary has completely caved in.

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) – Around 100 churchgoers in Nash County will have to relocate for Sunday service for the foreseeable future after a fire devastated a longstanding sanctuary Thursday night.

At Zion Cross Missionary Baptist Church, the sanctuary has completely caved in.

According to Nash County Emergency Services, firefighters responded at around 4:31 p.m. to the report of a roof collapse. Dominion Power was called and power was removed to both buildings, then the fire was reported sometime after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, officials say.

James Taylor, the church’s board chairman, said it’s a heartbreaking loss for the building that’s been standing since the 1930s.

“Well, just great loss for us and, uh, sentimental values,” Taylor said. “It means a lot, very much. To a lot to all of us, it’s the only church we’ve ever known.”

Neighbor Hazel Daniels first called church leaders early Thursday afternoon after she heard a loud bang and crash coming from next door.

“It was the roof of the church from the front all the way to the back,” Daniels said.

Taylor said he had services like gas and electricity cut from the sanctuary while they looked into what was happening with the roof.

However, just a few hours later, he said the place went up in flames. The cause of the fire appears to be electrical, Nash County EMS said.

“We are waiting on all the other reports and the engineer and whatnot and go from there,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the 80 to 100 people who attend the church regularly will be able to meet at the Neuse River Missionary Baptist Association for the time being.

Officials say there were no reported injuries.