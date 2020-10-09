Nash County deputies on scene of shooting at Rocky Mount Walmart

News

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is assisting following a shooting Friday afternoon at the Walmart in Rocky Mount.

Deputies are on scene helping Rocky Mount police as access to the Walmart, located at 1511 Benvenue Rd, is closed at this time.

An investigation is underway.

The nature of the incident wasn’t immediately available.

