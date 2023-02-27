NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is honoring the first responders who were involved in the interstate 95 incident.

Monday the Sheriff honored EMS, communications, the highway patrol division and more who responded to the scene.

They each received a plaque in their name thanking them for their service.

The shooting took place two years ago during a traffic stop on the interstate.

Investigators say Deputy William Toney and his partner, Deputy Shelby Smith, tried to search Jarred Ford’s car for marijuana.

Before they could search it, the sheriff’s office says Ford shot Toney four times.

Since the shooting, Toney has undergone surgeries in both his arms and hip.

Monday morning, both Toney and Smith were present for the award presentation.

“A great deal of gratitude today to say thank you, thank you for being there for us and just being on scene and just know that accountability that we have here in the county with our first responders is just overwhelming,” said Toney.

“Definitely very grateful for the support that we have not only from the first responders but definitely the community,” said Smith.

Ford has already been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a felon. He went to court last month on state charges, but it ended in a mistrial because of a hung jury. The case will likely be tried again.