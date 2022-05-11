NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 38-year-old man faces charges after deputies said he followed his uncle before shooting and beating him along a Nash County highway on Tuesday.

Around 4:30 p.m., the victim, a 65-year-old Castalia man, called 911 to say he was being followed as he drove down Taylors Gin Road toward Highway 58.

The sheriff’s office said as the victim turned onto Highway 58, the suspect, identified as Corey Danell Alston, began shooting at the victim’s car.

“The suspect then intentionally rammed the victim’s vehicle and caused the vehicle to spin out at the entrance to Universal Leaf on NC 58,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

At that point, Alston got out of his car and opened fire on the victim at close range, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was shot in the lower body as he tried to get out of his car through the passenger side door.

Alston then beat the victim in the face with the handgun several times, deputies said.

Bystanders began to stop at the scene thinking it was a traffic collision and helped stop the assault, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were on the scene within five minutes of the victim’s first call, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alston was taken into custody at the scene.

The victim was taken to UNC Nash Hospital before being transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville. He was listed in stable condition while at UNC Nash.

Alston was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Alston is the victim’s nephew, the sheriff’s office said.

He was placed in the Nash County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for May 12.