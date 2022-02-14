Nash County Sheriff’s Office offers Valentine’s Day special for your ex

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – If you don’t want your ex back, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office might.

For the second year in a row, the sheriff’s office is offering a Valentine’s Day Special for exes.

The NCSO is offering people the opportunity to turn in their ex-Valentine who have warrants out for their arrest.

The sheriff’s office says their special is complete with “a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in our luxurious 5-star accommodations, and this special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner.”

You can give them a call at (252) 459-4121 with your ex-lover’s location and deputies will take care of the rest.

A Facebook post by the department read, “This special was a huge hit last year, you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don’t blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by!”

Last year, the sheriff’s office advertising this special garnered at least 9,000 shares.

Chief Deputy Brandon Medina told CBS 17 about the first Valentine’s Day special last year, “We thought everyone could use a little bit of humor. I didn’t expect for it to go this far, but law enforcement is a tough job. It’s been tough like I said earlier, and we figured we needed some type of humor to lighten everybody up.”