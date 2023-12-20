RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County woman has been charged by the N.C. Department of Insurance with felony insurance fraud and felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

According to the arrest warrant, Windolyn Annjeannett Turner, 55, of Middlesex, gave false statements to State National Insurance Company concerning a car accident on Feb. 11, 2022, according to the Department of Insurance.

She then gave false information regarding claimed injuries from the accident in an attempt to receive a monetary settlement from the insurance company.

Special agents with the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division arrested Turner on Nov. 15. She was released by Wake County officials under a secured bond of $3,000.

“Insurance fraud hits consumers in the wallet,” Insurance Commissioner Causey said. “Approximately 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar go to covering the cost of fraud. I’m fighting this by aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll-free from anywhere in North Carolina at 888-680-7684.