National Guard deploying to NC hospital to help amid omicron surge

Members of the North Carolina National Guard (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Members of the North Carolina National Guard are deploying to an Alamance County hospital to help staff amid the omicron surge.

Twenty-five guard members will arrive Thursday at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington to support staff and hospital operations, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are starting to trend downwards but omicron is still putting pressure on hospitals.

Staff at Alamance Regional Medical Center are still facing high caseloads and face staffing shortages.

The guard members will support hospital staff and operations by assisting with:

Vital sign checks

EKG procedures

Data entry

COVID-19 testing

Environmental Services support

Patient check-ins

Meal delivery

Transportation

The soldiers and airmen will remain onsite through March 4.

In a news release, the state said, “The workload they take on will allow Alamance Regionals doctors and nurses to focus more solely on their hands-on work with patients.”

Cone Health, who operated the medical center, requested staffing assistance in January through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, in coordination with the NCNG and NC Emergency Management.