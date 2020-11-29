1 car flips, 2 more damaged in apparent road rage involving pro-Trump drivers and others

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (CBS Newspath/KCBS) — An apparent road rage crash involving some pro-Trump drivers in Hermosa Beach Saturday evening led to a temporary road closure.

The incident happened at Seventh Street and Hermosa Avenue around 5 p.m., stopping all southbound traffic through that intersection for some time.

The incident involved multiple vehicles which had American flags and at least one Trump flag displayed.

Witnesses said that some people in one of the vehicles had a confrontation with people riding in a vehicle that displayed a Make America Great Again flag.

Moments later, a Ford Mustang was seen losing control, clipping a row of parked vehicles before rolling over. A backhoe was brought to the scene to remove a light pole that was knocked over during the incident.

“There are not many street lights, so a lot of people speed,” one witness said about Hermosa Avenue.

A young child was in one of the vehicles involved in the incident, but no one was seriously hurt.

Traffic was moving again around 6:30 p.m., Hermosa Beach police said.

At last check, police had not made any arrests.