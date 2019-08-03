At least 1 dead, 18 wounded in shooting in Walmart at El Paso, Texas, mall

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in the West Texas city of El Paso have responded to reports of an active shooter in a commercial area near a mall.

KTSM-TV reported multiple people were dead and 18 were wounded in the shooting inside a Walmart.

The TV station also reported three suspects were in custody.

El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now