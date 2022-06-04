PHOENIX, Az. (CBS News) — One person was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting on Saturday at a strip mall in Phoenix, according to Phoenix police.

The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m., police said. They responded to multiple shooting calls in the area of 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road, and people fled from a strip mall parking lot when officers arrived, police said.

Victims were located both at the scene and nearby. Three of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

So far, nine victims have been identified. Detectives say the investigation is preliminary, but said there was a large crowd gathered at a party in a strip mall when an altercation led to a shooting.

The shooting, police said, took place inside and in a nearby parking lot and roadway.

During a news conference, Sgt. Andy Williams said a group of about 100 people were at the strip mall during the time of the shooting, according to CBS affiliate KPHO.