GOLDEN, Colo. (AP/CBS Newspath/KCNC) – Colorado authorities say one person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man drove a pickup truck through a crowd — hitting at least eight people — following an altercation outside a bar.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the 29-year-old driver faces charges including first-degree murder and multiple counts of assault following the attack at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the city of Golden west of Denver.

A passenger who owned the pickup also is facing charges.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, it began with an altercation between two groups outside the Rock Rest Lodge Bar & Grill located at 16005 Mt. Vernon Road.

Bouncers and staff separated the two groups and led one toward the back of the restaurant where they were standing either on or next to Mt. Vernon Road, deputies said.

Three males from the other group got into their white Chevrolet Silverado, and authorities said that Ruben Marquez backed out of the parking space at the front of the restaurant and apparently intentionally drove into the other group that was standing on Mt. Vernon Road.

Marquez faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Four people went to the hospital and three sustained minor injuries.