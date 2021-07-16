1 in 4 Black Americans have confidence in police, poll finds

(WNCN) — After dipping to a new low following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Derek Chauvin, Black Americans’ confidence in the police has risen, but remains low, according to a recent poll.

According to researchers at Gallup, just over one-in-four Black American adults (27 percent) say they have a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the police, up from 18 percent in 2020 but similar to levels researchers seen between 2014 and 2019.

Meanwhile, White Americans’ confidence in police (56 percent) is unchanged from a year ago and lower than it had been before the Floyd incident.

In June and July 2020, Gallup researchers found that there were 37 percentage points separating the figures for White and Black Americans, but that number has since decreased to 29 percentage points with the latest data.

The current Black-White difference is similar to the average 30-point gap between 2014 and 2019, a period marked by several high-profile events in which Black people were killed in incidents with White police officers.

Overall, Gallup researchers found that 51 percent of U.S. adults have some sort of confidence in the police, up from a 48 percent low in 2020. Confidence is still slightly below the pre-Floyd reading of 53 percent from 2019 and well below the historical high of 64 percent in 2004.

In contrast, while Black Americans are far less likely than White Americans to have high confidence in police, neither group has strong confidence in the criminal justice system, in general.

Researchers found that 17 percent of White Americans and 11 percent of Black Americans have a great deal or fair amount of confidence in it. However, the two groups differ on the range of confidence with 61 percent of Black Americans, compared with 41 percent of White Americans, say they have “very little” or “no” confidence in the criminal justice system.

Currently, 35 percent of Hispanic Americans have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in the criminal justice system, more than the 30 percent who have little or no confidence in it.

Check out the study’s entire findings here.