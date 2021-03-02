1 Navy serviceman dead, 5 other people wounded in US military convoy crash in Calif.

by: KGTV/CBS Newspath

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KGTV/CBS Newspath) — A Navy service member was killed and five others were injured in a crash involving military trucks near Camp Pendleton in California on Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol says just before 7 a.m. Tuesday five military trucks were traveling southbound in a convoy on I-5. Officials say the convoy slowed for unknown reasons, causing a chain reaction collision.

Officials say a 26-year-old Navy serviceman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victims — three men and two women all in their early twenties — were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.

