1 of 4 ex-officers charged in death of George Floyd released from jail after posting bond

MINNEAPOLIS (KRON) — Thomas Lane, one of the four former officers facing charges in the death of George Floyd, has been released from the Hennepin County Jail on bond.
According to the jail’s website, Lane was released from custody Wednesday afternoon.
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, was charged with a new, more serious count of second-degree murder on June 3.
Lane, 37, was booked and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. The rookie officer had only been on the force for four days when he helped restrain Floyd, according to his lawyer.
The other officers on scene during Floyd’s killing were also charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
The four officers were responding to a call about a $20 counterfeit bill on May 25 when they detained Floyd, who died while in custody.
The four officers were fired and are now facing charges in Floyd’s death.
