1 officer dead, 1 critically injured after police helicopter crashes in ocean in Calif.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP/CBS Newspath) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a police helicopter crash off the Southern California coast that left one officer dead and another hospitalized with critical injuries.

The Huntington Beach Police Department said the officers were responding to a disturbance Saturday evening when the helicopter hit the water.

First reports of the incident came in just after 6:45 p.m. at El Paseo Street.

With the KCBS helicopter overhead, the police helicopter could be seen in the Newport Bay water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula.

Witnesses said boaters who saw the helicopter go down rushed to the wreckage to pull the officers out.

Police Chief Eric Parra said 44-year-old Officer Nicholas Vella died in the crash.

He was a 14-year veteran with the department. Parra said the second officer was critically injured but is feeling well.