MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A juvenile was killed and multiple were injured Monday in an auto-pedestrian accident near a high school in Oklahoma, officials said.
First responders were called to the 300 block of North Eastern in Moore, Oklahoma on Monday afternoon. The scene was near Moore High School.
Officials said six students were hit and one has been killed. Three of the students are in critical condition.
The victims were taken to the OU Medical Center. They are being treated in the trauma bay.
Moore Police and Public School officials said that the students were cross country athletes that were running for practice when they were struck.
The suspect is a 56-year-old white male.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 1 student dead, others injured after being hit by car near Oklahoma high school
- 2 Durham leaders cancel Costa Rica trip after backlash from McDougald Terrace families
- ‘Apparently, it’s the 99th day’: Boy dresses as old man for 100th day of school, 1 day early
- Johnston County leaders unanimously OK resolution supporting gun rights
- Duke students who recently visited China were told to ‘self-isolate’ amid coronavirus outbreak
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now