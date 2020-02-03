1 student dead, others injured after being hit by car near Oklahoma high school

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A juvenile was killed and multiple were injured Monday in an auto-pedestrian accident near a high school in Oklahoma, officials said.

First responders were called to the 300 block of North Eastern in Moore, Oklahoma on Monday afternoon. The scene was near Moore High School.

Officials said six students were hit and one has been killed. Three of the students are in critical condition.

The victims were taken to the OU Medical Center. They are being treated in the trauma bay.

Moore Police and Public School officials said that the students were cross country athletes that were running for practice when they were struck.

The suspect is a 56-year-old white male.

