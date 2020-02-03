Breaking News
Johnston County leaders unanimously approve resolution supporting gun rights

1 student dead, others injured after being hit by car near Oklahoma high school

National News

by: KFOR

Posted: / Updated:

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A juvenile was killed and multiple were injured Monday in an auto-pedestrian accident near a high school in Oklahoma, officials said.

First responders were called to the 300 block of North Eastern in Moore, Oklahoma on Monday afternoon. The scene was near Moore High School.

Officials said six students were hit and one has been killed. Three of the students are in critical condition.

The victims were taken to the OU Medical Center. They are being treated in the trauma bay.

Moore Police and Public School officials said that the students were cross country athletes that were running for practice when they were struck.

The suspect is a 56-year-old white male.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss