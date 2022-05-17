SHELTON, Conn. (WNCN/WTNH) – Police continue to investigate after a 17-year-old was fatally stabbed and three others were injured Saturday night in Connecticut, police said.

WTNH, a Nexstar station in Connecticut, said officers responded to Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton, Connecticut, just before midnight on Saturday to find four stabbing victims and a slew of teenagers outside a home. They were all transported to a hospital.

Police said 17-year-old James McGrath of Shelton later died of his stab wounds. Officers confirmed he was a junior at Fairfield College Preparatory School, WTNH said.

The other three victims were not identified, but WTNH reported Shelton police spoke to all three about the incident but still did not have an answer on what led to the stabbing.

Officers are asking for information and videos from the incident be sent to the Shelton Police Detective Bureau. For information on how to do that, please call 203-924-1544.

Furthermore, WTNH obtained a statement released from Fairfield College Preparatory School after the school’s community was confirmed of McGrath’s death.

“The Fairfield Prep Community mourns the loss of junior Jimmy McGrath and we extend our deepest sympathies to the McGrath family. Jimmy was a beloved student and athlete on the football and lacrosse teams, and will forever be a member of the Prep Brotherhood.”

The statement continued, “More than 1,000 people gathered at a private prayer service on campus Sunday, followed by a schoolwide service Monday morning where President Christian Cashman addressed the students, faculty and staff: “I offer once again Prep’s loving condolence and embrace of the McGrath family. May the Spirit of healing peace and love enfold them, and may we be instruments of peace and healing in the days ahead. May God bless Jimmy McGrath, Class of 2023, forever a Man for Others, forever a Son of Fairfield Prep.” In the coming days, students and faculty have the support of the school’s leadership team, Jesuit priests, campus ministers, counselors from Prep and Fairfield University to offer help while grieving this tragic loss.”