1-year-old twins shot, 1 killed while sleeping in home during rash of homicides in Ohio city

National News

by: WJW and Nexstar Media Wire

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating a rash of homicides that happened in Canton, Ohio, over 24 hours, one involving 1-year-old twins.

Ace Lucas and his brother, Arcel Lucas, were shot while sleeping inside a home around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release. Both were taken to local hospitals. Ace died, and Arcel had non-life threatening injuries.

In another homicide, Ronald Pleasant, 31, and Khalil Hall, 21, were both shot around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Pleasant died at the scene, and Hall was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Hall’s injuries were not life-threatening.

In a third homicide, Brandon Bush, 20, and Marzette Adkins, 20, were both shot at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday. Both were taken to local hospitals, where Bush later died.

All three incidents are being investigated.

