10-year-old boy shot 3 times while playing in front yard

PASADENA, Calif. (KCBS/Newspath) — Bullets holes scar the walls outside the Pasadena yard where a 10-year-old boy was shot while playing on Valentine’s Day.

A family member who was too shaken to talk on camera said the child was shot at least three times, with one of the bullets just missing his heart.

She says he’s undergone surgery and her family is hopeful he’ll recover. She also said the child’s cousins were in the yard too, but fortunately escaped the gunfire.

“The occupant or occupants did exit the vehicle and begin firing their weapon or weapons,” said Pasadena police Lt. Bill Grisafe.

Pasadena investigators said they don’t have any evidence suggesting the child was the intended target. They’re now looking for video evidence that can help identify three male suspects who were in a light colored sedan.

The shooting took just across the street from Villa Park. Fearful neighbors said it’s the latest in a string of shootings in which at least three people have been killed nearby since November.