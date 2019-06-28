Dad killed 5-year-old son over eaten slice of Father’s Day cake, police say

MILWAUKEE (WITI/CNN) – A Milwaukee man accused of fatally punching his own 5-year-old over a piece of cake, appeared in court Thursday.

Travis Stackhouse, 29, was reportedly angry that the child had eaten his piece of cake.

Stackhouse is facing one count of first-degree homicide. Tears ran down his face in court Thursday.

“This baby was little, tiny, close to 20 pounds or so and you doing all that? It’s ridiculous,” said Macshaunya Wright, the child’s aunt.

Stackhouse’s 5-year-old boy had bruising to both eyes, a cut on his lip and sternum. An autopsy revealed he suffered blunt force trauma to the abdomen, according to a criminal complaint.

“I can’t even process a kid going through that,” Wright said.

The boy’s caretakers reported he fell down the stairs, but police didn’t believe the injuries were consistent with that.

Stackhouse admitted to punching his son in the stomach and hitting him in the face because he ate his Father’s Day cake. He only had one piece and was upset others were eating it, prosecutors said.

“I can’t fathom that I can’t even put that in the same sentence and then over some cake, are you serious?” Wright said.

Stackhouse is the father of four other children. His cash bail was set at $100,000.

Stackhouse will be back in court July 5 for a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2019 WITI via CNN. All rights reserved.

