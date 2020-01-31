Breaking News
$10K reward offered after beagle found beheaded in Ohio

National News

by: WJW

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are searching for the person or persons responsible for beheading a beagle in Columbiana County.

According to the Columbiana County Humane Society, a female beagle, named Trouble, was found decapitated in her owner’s backyard on January 5, two days after she was reported missing.

The Columbiana County Humane Society is offering an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible individual(s). Mahoning County Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,000 reward.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact East Palestine Police Department at (330) 426-4341.

