11-year-old boy chased down street, killed by older brother in stabbing, police say

RENTON, Wash. (CBS Newspath/KIRO) – An 11-year-old boy is dead after being stabbed by his older brother Sunday in Renton.

Just after noon, officers were dispatched to a stabbing in the 800 block of Monroe Ave NE.

When police arrived they found the 11-year-old victim lying on the sidewalk. Officers quickly learned the assailant was the boy’s 22-year-old brother, officials said.

The man was taken into custody at the scene.

The incident started inside a nearby home. The man made threats to the younger brother and then

chased him down the street for about a block before catching and attacking him, police said.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is being interviewed and will be booked at the King County jail for investigation of homicide.

Renton detectives say the deadly incident is investigation.