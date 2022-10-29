ELKHART, Texas (WNCN/KLTV/CBS Newspath) — Officials report 15 people, including 12 high school cheerleaders, suffered injuries when a school bus carrying the group to an away football game overturned Friday evening near Elkhart, in eastern Texas.

Elkhart Independent School District in Anderson County reported the high school cheerleaders were going to a game in Clifton.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, the bus was traveling west on State Highway 294, three miles west of Elkhart, when the crash happened.

The bus left the road and flipped as it entered a curve in the road. The road had standing water and it was raining at the time of the crash.

Photos from the scene showed the bus was on its roof after the crash.

School officials said the crash happened near Lake View Methodist Conference Center and the bus ended up in a ditch after the incident.

“While we do not yet have the accident report, it is believed that road weather conditions may have been a factor,” a statement from the school district said.

There were 12 students, two faculty members and a baby were on board. All were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.