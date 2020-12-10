12-year-old NY boy, 7-year-old cousin take multistate joyride in parents’ Range Rover

QUEENS, N.Y. (WNCN/CBS) — A 12-year-old boy from Queens, New York took his parents’ Range Rover for a joyride with his cousin for more than 100 miles long across state lines.

Police in New York guarded the boy’s home after he and the 7-year-old girl were reported missing around 9 a.m. on Monday.

There were no leads into the whereabouts of the children until police checked surveillance footage of the young boy and his passenger getting inside of the family’s luxury SUV after the boy took the keys.

Neighbors were shocked.

“First of all, that’s very brave to get behind a car at 12. Not sure what’s going on maybe some family issues I don’t know what it is. If it’s a joyride that’s not safe at all,” one neighbor said.

The two managed to drive from New York, through New Jersey, prompting an interstate search for the duo. They were eventually caught in Delaware after the five-hour and more than 100-mile joyride.

The NYPD told CBS-affiliate WCBS that the ride ended when the boy tried using his dad’s credit card to buy cookies at a rest stop near the New Jersey-Delaware border.

The kids managed to avoid getting into an accident and were taken into custody shortly after.

At one point, state troopers caught up with them but the children sped away. Police didn’t follow at high speeds for the safety of the boys, WCBS reported.

Police told WCBS that the boy said he did it because of a social media challenge that tells people to drive until they run out of gas.

The young girl said the trip was fun, but that she had wished she could have driven.

The children were released to their family and taken home. Police said no one will face any charges.

“The kids are OK. They’re OK,” said Joe Gangaram, the boy’s uncle. “I thank the precinct for doing a good job. Everybody’s fine.”