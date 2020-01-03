14-year-old boy still missing two weeks after disappearing on his way to school; Reward nears $10,000

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — 14-year-old Harley Dilly was heading to school when he disappeared on Dec. 20.

It’s been two weeks, but police continue to provide daily updates with little news in the search for the Port Clinton, Ohio, boy.

At about 7 a.m. on Dec. 20, Dilly left home to head to school. That was the last time his family saw him, and he never showed up at school.

The teenager was wearing grey sweatpants, a puffy maroon jacket, black tennis shoes and glasses.

He stands 4-foot-9 and weighs about 100 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Police say his parents have been fully cooperative, and officers have no reason to believe they were involved in the teenager’s disappearance.

“I continue to ask that you give us a couple more days to complete the searches that we need to accomplish before you begin searching on your own,” the police department said. “Please understand that we will be continuing to search for Harley, however I know that you want to assist as well.

The reward for information is nearing $10,000 — totaling to $9,825 as of Friday — as more community members add to the pot.

This reward is offered thanks to Firelands Plumbing, RadAir Complete Car Care, Catawba Island Jewelers, Susan and James Waingrow, the owners and workers at Fisherman’s Wharf and BeYoutiful Hair/Nail Salon, Bikers Against Abused and Neglected Children, Port Clinton police and Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten.

Dilly’s family issued the following statement:

“We want to thank all the agencies and all the people from the community who have assisted in searching for our son Harley from now and through the holiday season. As you can imagine our family is terribly distraught at this time. This is not the Christmas wish we had hoped for. We pray for the safe return of our son, Harley. Harley if you hear/read this, please come home we missed you, your family miss you. You are not in trouble. We love you. Thank you one and all for the continued effort and work you are doing, and for all your thoughts and prayers. Pray, share, keep your eyes open.”

Police say local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are working together to track down the missing teenager.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Clinton Police Department at (419) 734-3121 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.

