14-year-old Florida boy charged with attempted murder of 3 deputies

WAUCHULA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder after shooting at three Hardee County deputies in November, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, the teen had burglarized several homes in the area of Vandolah Road after escaping Lakeside Neurologic, a rehabilitation center in Wauchula.

When three Hardee County deputies responded to one of the burglaries, they located the teen. According to the sheriff’s office, the boy opened fire at them and the deputies returned fire, hitting him.

He has since been released from the hospital and charged with three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, theft of a firearm and armed burglary. He is not being charged as an adult.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has investigated the shooting and cleared all three deputies involved to return to work.

