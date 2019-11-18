14-year-old girl accused of leading troopers on chase ‘well-above’ 100 mph while under the influence

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 14-year-old girl was arrested after troopers say she was driving under the influence in a chase that broke speeds of 100 mph, according to KCPQ.

At about 12:25 a.m. Friday, a trooper tried to stop a vehicle driving on 112th Street South, near 9th Avenue Court South.

That’s when Washington State Patrol says the driver kept going, leading troopers on a chase through side streets and hitting speeds “well-above” 100 mph.

Spike strips brought the vehicle to a stop near State Route 512 and 94th Street where two people got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, KCPQ reports.

Troopers caught the two girls, who were both 14 years old.

The driver was reportedly arrested on suspicion of DUI and felony eluding police.

The passenger, who had been reported missing, was turned over to her parents.

