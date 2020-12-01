14-year-old killed by driver he tried to carjack, police say

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV/CBS Newspath) — A 14-year-old was killed by the person he was carjacking Sunday afternoon in Jennings, according to St. Louis County police.

Authorities said the teen, Damaurio Thomas, and another person were carjacking a 53-year-old man in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Road around 3:45 p.m.

The reported victim shot Thomas during the incident, according to police.

After trying to run from the scene, Thomas was taken to the hospital, where he died hours later.

The shooter was taken into custody, police said. He is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Weapons were recovered from the man and teen, according to police.

Thomas’ suspected accomplice has not been found.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.