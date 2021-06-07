14-year-old stabbed 25 times in random attack, dad says

FARGO, N.D. (WNCN) – A 14-year-old girl was stabbed 25 times in what her father said was a random attack early in the morning on Friday.

Fargo police said officers responded to a call just before 7 a.m. about a bloody, unconscious female at a strip mall in the 4300-block of 13th Avenue South.

Fargo firefighters and EMS also responded and worked to save the girl’s life while she was transported to the hospital.

Investigators said a witness saw a man near the scene wearing a white T-shirt with bloodstains on it.

K-9s were brought in to search for the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Just before 1 p.m., Fargo police announced a suspect was in custody with the stabbing.

Arthur Prince Kollie (Fargo police)

Arthur Prince Kollie, 23, was charged with attempted murder. Fargo police said Kollie has no permanent address.

The victim’s father established a GoFundMe in the wake of the stabbing.

Robert Paulsen said his daughter was skateboarding to her mother’s house before work when she was attacked at random.

“She is a victim of a random attack,” Paulsen wrote.

He said his daughter was beaten, strangled and stabbed 25 times in the attack.

But Paulsen said the doctors couldn’t so anything more to save his daughter.

“We just got word from the Doctor today that Our baby girl is too far gone and there isn’t anything they can do. Just to gather family and to say our goodbyes,” Paulsen wrote.

As of Monday morning, the GoFundMe had raised more than $16,000.