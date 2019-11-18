16-year-old boy accused of shooting, killing 13-year-old girlfriend

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A 13-year-old girl is dead, and police in Savannah, Georgia, say her 16-year-old boyfriend is responsible.

At about 8:40 p.m. Friday, police say Jeremiah Seaton, 16, said he shot and killed his 13-year-old girlfriend.

Police found the girl dead from gunshot wounds outside of a home.

Seaton reportedly left the scene and went to the Savannah Police Department precinct to confess, police report.

The teenager has been charged with murder.

