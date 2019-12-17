16-year-old kidnapped girl found safe, NYPD says

NEW YORK (WFLA) — The girl snatched from a New York City sidewalk in front of her mother Monday night has been found safe, the New York City Police Department said.

**UPDATE** Karol Sanchez has been located in the Bronx, she is safe and unharmed. Great work by the @NYPDnews and all of our federal partners. Thank you to everyone in the community for your assistance. https://t.co/W34LA8bh9V — NYPD 40th Precinct (@NYPD40Pct) December 17, 2019

Details about where Sanchez was found and how she escaped have not been released by police.

Two men snatched 16-year-old Karol Sanchez off a New York City sidewalk Monday night in an apparent kidnapping captured on security cameras, authorities said. She was quickly the subject of an Amber Alert.

Sanchez was with her 36-year-old mom walking on a sidewalk in the Bronx about a mile east of Yankee Stadium at 11:20 p.m. when a beige-colored four-door sedan pulled up.

“Two unknown males exited the vehicle, grabbed the 16-year-old female, and dragged her inside the vehicle while pushing the victim’s mother to the ground,” according to an NYPD statement.

“The vehicle, also occupied by two additional unknown males, then fled east bound,” the police statement said. “The mother, left at the scene, was not injured and refused medical attention.”

