PERRY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a sixth-grader was killed and five other people were wounded by a 17-year-old suspect in a shooting at a high school in Perry, Iowa.

A law enforcement official says the suspect in the shooting Thursday in Perry, Iowa, has died. A spokesperson said three gunshot victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital in the state capital of Des Moines, about 40 miles southeast of Perry.

In Perry, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante says an active shooter was reported at Perry High School before school started on Thursday and officers responded about seven minutes later.

The shooting occurred in the backdrop of the Iowa caucuses and not far from where Republican candidates were campaigning.

