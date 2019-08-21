19-year-old threatens to shoot up an abortion clinic

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — A Chicago man was arrested on federal charges that he allegedly threatened to commit violence at a women’s clinic.

A federal complaint accuses a Chicago 19-year-old Farhan Sheikh of posting messages through a social media site typically used to produce humorous memes to threaten a deadly attack on an abortion clinic in the city.

(Credit: United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois)

The document unsealed Monday says Sheikh wrote on his iFunny page last week that he’d “slaughter and murder any doctor, patient, or visitor” he saw at the clinic, adding he wasn’t joking.

The filing doesn’t identify the clinic.

Sheikh is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. It carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.

(Credit: United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois)

Agents arrested him Friday and he made an initial appearance in Chicago federal court Monday morning. Standing in orange jail clothes, he told the magistrate judge he understood the charges.

A message left for his court-appointed federal defender, Amanda Penabad, wasn’t immediately returned. A detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Authorities learned about Sheikh’s alleged plans by monitoring his iFunny social media posts.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now