2 armed men in Hummer arrested near vote-counting site in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WNCN) – Philadelphia police say two armed men were arrested Thursday near the convention center where an ongoing vote count could decide the presidential election.

Police say the men traveled to the city in a Hummer and did not have permits to carry the weapons in Pennsylvania. They were arrested after police received a tip about their plans.

A silver Hummer with Virginia license plates was parked Friday at the location where police say they found the men.

It was adorned with an American flag and a window sticker for the right-wing conspiracy theory QAnon. The SUV was parked unattended at 230 N. 13th St.

An additional firearm was recovered from the inside the Hummer, according to police

The men will be charged with firearms offenses. The FBI is also involved in the investigation.

The names of the men have not been made public. They have yet to be arraigned.