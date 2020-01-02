2 arrested in death of man who chased laptop thief in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Authorities have confirmed a man died after he chased down a suspect who stole his laptop computer at a Starbucks.
Authorities in Oakland say the man died of head injuries after being taken by ambulance to a hospital.
His identity was not immediately released.
Authorities say the customer was working on his computer Tuesday when a suspect snatched the device and ran before driving off in a nearby vehicle.
Authorities said Wednesday afternoon that two suspects have been arrested.
No other details were immediately available.
