2 babies left in car during Ikea shopping trip as temps dropped below freezing, parents charged

PITTSBURGH, PA. (WRIC) — Police say parents left a newborn and a 15-month-old in the car while they shopped at Ikea.

Pittsburgh police were called to the parking lot of Ikea at about 2 p.m. Sunday after a customer spotted two children alone in a car.

Police said the engine was off, the heat was off and the doors were locked. It was 31 degrees that day, authorities said.

Inside the locked car were a newborn baby and a baby under two.

The children’s parents — Alperi Tashmatova and Timur Babakhanov — told police they had left the children alone for 15 minutes.

But police checked store security cameras and said that was not true.

Police said the couple left the babies in the car alone for 56 minutes.

