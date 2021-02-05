2 children killed, another critically injured during Ohio ‘domestic dispute,’ police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, say two children were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting Friday.

A tweet from Toledo police said the children were shot “during a domestic dispute” and a suspect was in custody.

The third child shot was in critical condition.

Toledo police Lt. Daniel Gerken told news outlets at the scene that the shooting took place inside an apartment.

Further details, including the names and ages of the children and the identity of the suspect, were not immediately released.