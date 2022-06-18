MIAMI (AP/WNCN) – Officials say two people were killed and 10 others had to be rescued after two boats collided Friday night near Key Biscayne, Florida.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that it was notified of the collision around 10:30 p.m. Friday by a person involved. The initial report said 12 people were in the water about a mile west of Key Biscayne, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Station Miami Beach and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue recovered two bodies, according to authorities.

They say the 10 people rescued were sent to two different hospitals and at least two of them were critically injured.

U.S. Coast Guard photo of one of the two damaged boats

Authorities did not release any specifics on what led up to the collision, but a photo from the Coast Guard showed a small boat with major damage to one side.

A rescue swimmer was lowered to a Coast Guard small boat and helped two critically injured survivors and transferred one of them to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew who brought a survivor to Jackson Memorial Medical Center for a higher level of medical care, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Nine survivors were taken to HCA Florida Mercy Hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.