2 dead, 5 injured as tornado hits nursing home in Arkansas; up to 100 trapped in Amazon warehouse in Illinois

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP/WNCN) –A tornado ripped through a nursing home in Arkansas Friday night, killing two people and injuring five others, an official said.

Meanwhile, another tornado wrecked an Amazon warehouse, trapping up to 100 workers inside in Illinois Friday night, KTVI reported.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told KAIT-TV that at least 20 people were trapped in a nursing home after the tornado struck the Monette Manor area. A call by The Associated Press to the county office wasn’t immediately returned.

The TV station reported that emergency crews from Trumann, and police and firefighters from Jonesboro were headed to the area to assist.

The nursing home has about 90 beds.

Meanwhile, KTVI reported that multiple workers are trapped at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, following a massive structural collapse Friday night, according to authorities.

Severe weather has been moving through the area, including a confirmed tornado that touched down in Edwardsville around 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also tweeted Friday night that a tornado had struck in Mississippi County.

There were several reports of tornadoes spotted or on the ground in parts of the Midwest.