2 dead as Porsche wrecks, goes airborne and smashes into 2nd floor of building

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP/CNN Newsource) – Police say a convertible traveling at high speed went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a New Jersey commercial building, killing both of the car’s occupants.

Toms River police say the red Porsche Boxster went out of control just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The car hit the center median, struck an embankment and went airborne into the building.

Police said two Toms River men, 22-year-old Braden DeMartin and 23-year-old Daniel Foley, were dead when emergency responders arrived at the scene.

A neighbor, Daniel Miller, was one of several who gazed at the crashed car that was upside down in the rubbled of the front part of the building.

“It’s unfathomable. You can’t imagine how a car could get in that position,” Miller said.

Video later showed the car being removed from the building and put on a flatbed truck. Crews put support beams in place in the building after the car was removed.

Police said the structure, which was unoccupied at the time, was later deemed unsafe by a building inspector.

Sgt. Vincent Padalino said the building, which is across from Hooper Avenue Elementary School, houses four businesses, including a counseling service and a real estate company.

