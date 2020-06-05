2 dogs die in hot car while owner was in dog training class

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (AP) — The owner of a dog training center near St. Louis says two dogs died in a hot car as their owner attended a lecture on how to become a paid dog trainer.
Tom Rose of the Tom Rose School told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the deaths were the result of a “terrible accident.”
The owner left her car running, with the air-conditioner on high, while she was inside the center on Wednesday, a day when the high temperature topped 90 degrees.
The car quit running. By the time the owner got outside the dogs — a Labrador retriever and a German shepherd — were dead.
