2 girls, ages 1 and 5, found alone in Chicago neighborhood, police say

CHICAGO (WGN) — Chicago police are searching for the parents of two young girls found alone on the street.
The sisters were found in the city’s South Shore neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
The girls have been identified as 5-year-old Kamariya and 1-year-old Chantel. Police describe Kamariya as being 3-feet, 6 inches tall and 48 pounds, and Chantel as 2-feet tall and 22 pounds.
Their last name is unknown.
The girls were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for observation. They are reported to be in good condition.
Police have contacted the Department of Children and Family Services.
