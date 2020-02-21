2 Indiana pizza shops fined for not reporting delivery drivers’ murders

GARY, Ind. (WXIN) – Two pizza shops in northwestern Indiana face fines because they allegedly didn’t report that two delivery drivers were killed on the job, the Northwest Indiana Times reports.

The Indiana Department of Labor is fining Rico’s Pizza $750 for not “promptly reporting” the shooting death of 60-year-old delivery driver Phillip Hearne on Oct. 26, 2019.

They are also fining Luigi’s Pizzeria $1,500 for not immediately reporting the death of 30-year-old David Shelton. He was killed during a botched robbery Nov. 24, 2019.

According to Indiana law, businesses must report any employee’s death “as the result of a work-related incident” to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The Northwest Indiana Times reached out to the Indiana Department of Labor to ask why Luigi’s Pizzeria is being fined more than Rico’s Pizza, but they did not immediately respond to their messages.

Two people were arrested in connection with Shelton’s murder. Terryante Flournoy, 21, and Ciontay Wright, 20, were both charged with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

No arrests have been made in Hearne’s killing.

