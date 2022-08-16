RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 2 million infant swings and rockers are being recalled due to strangulation and entanglement hazards, and officials say one death has been reported.

The recall impacts 4moms’ MamaRoo Baby Swing, versions 1.0 through 4.0 and RockaRoo Baby Rockers. These are the models with a 3-point harness, which includes “versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026), and version 4.0 (model number 1037),” according to a release.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the “restraint straps can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards.”

Photo from The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Officials said there have been two reports of infants getting entangled in the swings, and one died from asphyxiation. The other was rescued by a caregiver, officials said.

If you have one of these swings or rockers, officials said to stop using it immediately and place them where crawling infants cannot reach them.

Officials said you can contact 4moms for a free strap fastener that will “prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.”

You can contact 4moms for the strap fastener by calling 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com or on by clicking here.