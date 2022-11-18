MOSCOW, Idaho (WNCN/AP/CBS Newspath) — The Latah County coroner says the four college students murdered in Moscow, Idaho, were each stabbed multiple times.

“They were all murdered from a stabbing through a larger knife,” said Cathy Mabbutt, Latah County coroner. Police announced Friday at least 40 FBI agents had also joined the investigation.

Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Photos from CBS Newspath

Three were young women who were all in sororities at the University of Idaho. A young man who was killed was in the Sigma Chi fraternity and did not live at the home — but was just visiting.

Friday, Moscow police announced where all four students were just hours before they were found dead on Sunday. Two women, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, were at a local bar called The Corner Club and later used an Uber from downtown to arrive at the home at 1:45 a.m., police said Friday afternoon.

Ethan Chapin, who police are now saying did not live in the home, and Xana Kernodle were seen at the Sigma Chi house on the campus and returned to the home around 1:45 a.m.

Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. Photos from CBS Newspath

Police say the victims were found on the second and third floors of their home after a call to authorities was made just before noon on Sunday. Some of the victims were in their beds.

So far, police say they have no murder weapon or suspects.

The victims were identified as Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.

Goncalves was a senior majoring in general studies in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority, the university announced.

Mogen, a senior, and Kernodle, a junior were majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics. They were both were members of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, according to the university.

The college said Chapin, a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington, was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences.

Classes continue at the University of Idaho but the campus is nearly deserted.

Students still on campus say they’re on edge after police walked back a statement saying there was no threat to the community.

“It was nerve-racking to hear them say that we are no longer like totally safe,” said Amanda Bauer, a graduate student.

Police say they believe the victims were targeted.

They’re working with two surviving roommates who were home during the attack – but are not considered suspects.

During a candlelight vigil in northern Idaho on Wednesday, one of Kernodle’s high school friends, Garrett Sciortino, was overwhelmed by emotion. But he couldn’t help but laugh when recounting stories about their time together, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported.

Mogen and Kernodle both had jobs at the Mad Greek restaurant in downtown Moscow.

Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were friends before they began dating, his mother said. By this summer, Kernodle was spending time with the entire Chapin family.