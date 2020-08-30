2 police officers shot, 1 of them ‘very critically injured’ with head wound in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI/AP) – Two police officers were shot in the South Grand neighborhood Saturday just before 6 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived at a shots fired call, the suspect opened fire on them.

The incident happened one block south of Tower Grove Park in the 3700 block of Hartford Street.

Both officers have been taken to the hospital.

Police Chief John Hayden Jr. said one officer was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the head. Both officers are about 29-years-old. The one shot in the head is “very critically injured.”

The suspect is barricaded inside of a home in the area.

Hayden said the suspect forced a couple out of their home at gunpoint.

Since June 1, Hayden noted that a total of eight officers have been shot in the line of duty.

Several streets were closed to vehicles and pedestrians. Nearby residents were cautioned to shelter inside as SWAT officers swarmed the neighborhood. Police surrounded the residence where the suspect is blocked in with SUVs and officers armed with rifles.

As of 8 p.m., police said officers were negotiating with the gunman to get him to come out of the house. Police officers used a bullhorn to order the suspect to leave the house. At one point, police said they were firing tear gas into the house.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted her condolences following the incident.

“Please keep our injured officers and all the men and women of SLMPD in your thoughts and prayers as this situation continues to develop. Their friends, family and loved ones, too,” Krewson said.

