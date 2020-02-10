2 officers shot, suspect dead after shooting at Arkansas Walmart

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG) — Two officers in Forrest City, Arkansas were wounded and a suspect was killed after a shooting at a Walmart Monday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the store after the suspect began making threats. He was reportedly approached by the officers and gunshots were fired.
Two officers were shot, police said. One was flown to an area hospital, while the other remained on the scene.
The suspect was pronounced dead, officers revealed.
No additional information was immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.
Forrest City, Arkansas is located nearly 50 miles west of Memphis, Tennessee.
