2-year-old boy shoots, wounds parents inside home, police say

WEST BATH, Maine (AP) — A 2-year-old boy in Maine shot and wounded his parents Wednesday after discovering a handgun on a nightstand, police said.

The 22-year-old mother suffered a leg wound, the 25-year-old father suffered a minor head wound, and the boy was injured by the recoil of the weapon, Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said. All three went to the hospital.

“This situation, while disturbing, could have had an even more tragic ending. We are thankful that the injuries were not more serious,” Merry said.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department and the district attorney, Merry said.

A 3-week-old who was in the room was turned over to his grandmother who lives there, but wasn’t home at the time of the shooting, officials said.