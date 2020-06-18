20-year-old man takes his own life after glitch shows $730K negative balance on investment app

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WGHP) — A family says a 20-year-old man took his own life after a glitch with the Robinhood investing app showed him $730,000 in the red, WGN reports.

Alexander Kearns, a University of Nebraska student, was home when he began making trades with the investing app.

On Thursday, the man reported opened the app and saw a negative balance of $730,000.

“It’s actually a user interface issue and when Alex opened his app, he saw his cash balance was $730,000 and when you look at the screenshot, he had $16,000 in his account which was his true saving,” Kearns’ relative William Brewster told WGN.

The man left behind a note including a screenshot of what he thought was a devastating loss. His body was found the following day.

He had thrown himself in front of a train.

Brewster said the issue on the app needs to be fixed and said the company needs to address the potential harm that the glitch can create.

He had thrown himself in front of a train.

Brewster said the issue on the app needs to be fixed and said the company needs to address the potential harm that the glitch can create. He had thrown himself in front of a train.

Brewster said the issue on the app needs to be fixed and said the company needs to address the potential harm that the glitch can create.

Robinhood issued the following statement, according to WGN:

“All of us at Robinhood are deeply saddened to hear this terrible news and we reached out to share our condolences with the family. We will not share any details regarding the account to respect privacy and confidentiality.”