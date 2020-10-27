DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The Internal Revenue Service has released 2021 tax brackets, including inflation adjustments for the next year.
The IRS also boosted the standard deduction for a single taxpayer to $12,550. That’s an increase of $150 from this year.
Married couples could see a $300 increase with a joint deduction of $25,100.
There are seven marginal tax brackets. The IRS will tax different portions of your income at different rates.
Here’s how the 7 tax brackets will break down, according to CNBC:
- 10% – Applies to individual taxpayers with income under $9,950 ($19,900 for married filing jointly).
- 12% – Applies to individual taxpayers with income over $9,950 ($19,900 for married filing jointly).
- 22% – Applies to individual taxpayers with income over $40,525 ($81,050 for married filing jointly).
- 24% – Applies to individual taxpayers with income over $86,375 ($172,750 for married filing jointly).
- 32% – Applies to individual taxpayers with income over $164,925 ($329,850 for married filing jointly).
- 35% – Applies to individual taxpayers with income over $209,425 ($418,850 for married filing jointly).
- 37% – Applies to individual taxpayers with income over $523,600 ($628,300 for married filing jointly).
These 2021 figures will impact your 2022 filing.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 2021 income tax brackets released: Where do you stand?
- Fayetteville police looking for suspects who shot into day care in September
- Myrtle Beach starts construction on new walking path around Thunderbolt Park Lake
- Man spotted stealing catalytic converters shot in the leg by business owner, deputies say
- CBS 17 Job Alert – First Citizens Bank and Weight Watchers are hiring remote workers
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now